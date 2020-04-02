(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The United States has been in contact with Russia about Washington's plan for a transitional government in Venezuela, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said in a conference call on Thursday.

"We have had contact on the situation in Venezuela with Russia, the government of Russia, over the situation they are in in the American proposal," Abrams said.

Abrams added they have not had contact with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro about the US plan.