Abrams Tanks Excluded From Ukraine Spring Offensive as US Strips Sensitive Tech - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) US-made Abrams tanks will not be included in Ukraine's anticipated spring offensive as the United States works to strip the system of sensitive technologies that could be exploited by Russia, USA Today reported on Monday.

Abrams tanks are months away from reaching the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine, excluding them from an expected offensive later this year by Ukrainian forces, the report said, citing US officials and military experts.

The delivery timeline is in part determined by the US' attempt to remove sensitive technologies from the tanks due to concerns about the systems falling into the hands of Russian forces, the report said.

However, even if the retrofitting process were completed today, Ukrainian forces are still not prepared to take the tanks into combat, US Army Europe and Africa spokesperson Col. Martin O'Donnell reportedly said.

Ukrainian troops will need approximately 10 weeks of training on the tanks, which will begin in Germany later this month, the report said.

Ukrainians will train on refitted Abrams models similar to those being prepared in the US, the report added.