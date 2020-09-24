Abrams Tells Congress He Believes Iran Will Negotiate With US After November 3 Election

US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said during a congressional hearing on Thursday that he believes Iran will enter negotiations with the United States after the US presidential election scheduled for November 3

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said during a congressional hearing on Thursday that he believes Iran will enter negotiations with the United States after the US presidential election scheduled for November 3.

"Obviously, Iran doesn't want to do it - doesn't want to give up the nuclear program, doesn't want to give up support for terrorism. So, in our view, the only way to do it is what we call a 'maximum pressure campaign. We think with that pressure, once our November election is over, they will come to the negotiating table," Abrams told the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

Abrams cited the failing Iranian Currency as an example of the kind of pressure the United States seeks to put on Iran to force it into negotiations.

In addition, Abrams said the United States is willing to re-establish diplomatic relations with Iran should Tehran choose to behave like a country rather than a cause.

In case Iran behaves like a country , the United States may end the existing sanctions regime and the two countries may move forward on concluding trade agreements and establish direct flights.