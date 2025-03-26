Abrudean reaffirms solid partnership between Romania, Moldova

BUCHAREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The interim President of the Senate, Mircea Abrudean, on a visit to Chisinau, reaffirmed the 'solid' partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova at a meeting with President Maia Sandu on Tuesday.

'Today, in Chisinau, I reaffirmed the solid partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, together with President Maia Sandu. Our relationship is a special one, based on friendship, strategic cooperation and mutual support. Romania remains a reliable partner for the Republic of Moldova. We continue to offer concrete support in key areas: energy - for energy security and independence, infrastructure - for sustainable development, economy - for shared prosperity. We unequivocally support the European course of the Republic of Moldova, and Romania will always stand by the side of the Republic of Moldova,' Abrudean wrote on Instagram.

Mircea Abrudean is conducting an official visit to the Republic of Moldova on Tuesday, the agenda of the discussions including the intensification of cooperation between the two countries in key sectors and the European course of the country.

The interim president of the Senate also met with the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, Igor Grosu, and has meetings planned with Prime Minister Dorin Recean and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Cristina Gherasimov.

According to an internal memorandum approved on Monday by the Standing Bureau, a delegation of the Senate's Culture Committee, chaired by its president Cristian Niculescu-Tagarlas, will pay an official visit to Chisinau from March 26 to 29.

'The visit of the Culture and Media Committee is a step to continue and strengthen the bilateral relations between the two legislative bodies,' the document reads.