Abrudean Reaffirms Solid Partnership Between Romania, Moldova
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BUCHAREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The interim President of the Senate, Mircea Abrudean, on a visit to Chisinau, reaffirmed the 'solid' partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova at a meeting with President Maia Sandu on Tuesday.
'Today, in Chisinau, I reaffirmed the solid partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, together with President Maia Sandu. Our relationship is a special one, based on friendship, strategic cooperation and mutual support. Romania remains a reliable partner for the Republic of Moldova. We continue to offer concrete support in key areas: energy - for energy security and independence, infrastructure - for sustainable development, economy - for shared prosperity. We unequivocally support the European course of the Republic of Moldova, and Romania will always stand by the side of the Republic of Moldova,' Abrudean wrote on Instagram.
Mircea Abrudean is conducting an official visit to the Republic of Moldova on Tuesday, the agenda of the discussions including the intensification of cooperation between the two countries in key sectors and the European course of the country.
The interim president of the Senate also met with the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, Igor Grosu, and has meetings planned with Prime Minister Dorin Recean and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Cristina Gherasimov.
According to an internal memorandum approved on Monday by the Standing Bureau, a delegation of the Senate's Culture Committee, chaired by its president Cristian Niculescu-Tagarlas, will pay an official visit to Chisinau from March 26 to 29.
'The visit of the Culture and Media Committee is a step to continue and strengthen the bilateral relations between the two legislative bodies,' the document reads.
Recent Stories
IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund F ..
Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout for FY 2024
Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partner to boost international inve ..
ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bringing total annual payout to $70 ..
UAE Football Association dismisses national team coach Paulo Bento
Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18
Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition
FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea
Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic ..
More Stories From World
-
Abrudean reaffirms solid partnership between Romania, Moldova1 minute ago
-
S. Africa take big World Cup lead, but may lose points over Mokoena1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's sesame seed exports to China surge by 180% in early 20251 minute ago
-
Djokovic marches into Miami quarters as Ruud exits1 minute ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables11 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 18 dead in raging wildfires51 minutes ago
-
Capitulation, defiance as Trump takes aim at law firms1 hour ago
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro awaits ruling over alleged coup bid1 hour ago
-
President receives Secretary General of ECO1 hour ago
-
Sabalenka and Paolini into Miami semi-finals2 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges credible probe into recent 'shocking' violence in Syria's coastal region2 hours ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables2 hours ago