(@FahadShabbir)

French geopolitical expert Francois Asselineau told Sputnik that the main problem with the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, hosted by France, is the absence of BRICS top leadership, while those BRICS countries that are taking part are represented mostly by "second or third rank" officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) French geopolitical expert Francois Asselineau told Sputnik that the main problem with the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, hosted by France, is the absence of BRICS top leadership, while those BRICS countries that are taking part are represented mostly by "second or third rank" officials.

The summit is taking place in Paris from June 22-23. Over 50 heads of state and government, as well as representatives of international organizations, are participating in the event.

"This 'Summit' in Paris was a surprise for many. (French President Emmanuel) Macron speaks about a new Bretton Woods agreement or a new deal between the Western 'old world' countries and the 'Global South,' corresponding more or less to BRICS. His problem is that the BRICS deciders are mostly represented by second or third rank deciders," Asselineau said.

He noted that although Russian representatives were not invited to participate in the event, China, India and Brazil also sent only ministers or diplomats to Paris, with the exception being South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who personally attended the summit.

In addition, the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and European countries are also not represented at the summit by their leaders, the expert said, adding that the exceptions are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as well as the heads of the World Bank and some other international financial institutions who still "can't decide anything without the major players."

The expert expressed his doubts that the summit will be able to unite BRICS, the countries of the Global North and the Western world unless a strong consultation structure is launched that will work to create a new global financial pact.

At the same time, Asselineau said that Western countries are worried about the decline of their influence in the world and the de-dollarization of the global economy.

The world is becoming multipolar, and the process of organizing a new global financial pact should involve the leaders of the US, China, India and other BRICS countries, the expert concluded.