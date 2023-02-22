UrduPoint.com

Absence Of New START Treaty May Lead To New Arms Race - Eurasia Center Vice President

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 11:43 PM

The absence of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in the current political situation may lead to a new arms race, Washington-based Eurasia Center Executive Vice President Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik

"This may also lead to a new arms race with both, the United States and Russia, seeking to modernize and increase their nuclear positions," Rasmussen said.

However, Rasmussen pointed out that Russia chose only to suspend its participation in the treaty, but not to withdraw from it.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was suspending participation in the New START but was not withdrawing from the treaty. Putin noted that before returning to any discussions on the accord, "we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and the UK still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (NATO) alliance."

Rasmussen pointed out that Putin mentioned in his remarks the unilateral abandonment by the United States from numerous arms treaties and that the Russian president mentioned nuclear deterrence and specifically referred to inspections of facilities that fall under the New START.

"He (Putin) mentioned how the West has used treaties often to their own advantage. More recently the United States has called upon Russia to come back into compliance and allow inspection of Russian strategic nuclear locations yet at the same time they refuse Russia from inspecting theirs. This is truly an absurd expectation by the United States and NATO," Rasmussen said.

The current situation brings a cloud over the last remaining nuclear strategic agreement and moves the world even closer to a tipping point, he said.

"This potential could blind the US and its allies, (who) essentially unilaterally destroyed the foundation of arms control and abandoned numerous other agreements," Rasmussen said.

Moreover, Rasmussen accused the United States and NATO of ignoring Russia's security concerns, as well as the security of Europe.

"It is the United States and NATO that have for years been irresponsible and have torn up the agreements which provided peace and stability for both Europe and the world. It is the actions of the United States and NATO that have been irresponsible and should be reconsidered," he said.

