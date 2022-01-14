Absence of OSCE Reaction to Attacks on Reporters in Kazakhstan Shameful - Lavrov

The absence of reaction of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to attacks on reporters in Kazakhstan during riots earlier in January is shameful, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022)

"This is just embarrassing for an organization that positions itself as a beacon (of protection of reporters) ... And when the CSTO helped Kazakhstan to calm the situation, when the arrests of the instigators and perpetrators of the pogroms began, they began to call to live together peacefully," Lavrov told reporters.