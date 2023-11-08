Absent Trump once again to loom over Republican debate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Third debate, third snub: Republican candidates will gather in Miami Wednesday as they vie to become their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential election -- once again without front-runner Donald Trump.

The ex-president, who leads the race by leaps and bounds, will skip the affair entirely and instead hold a rally nearby for supporters.

As with the last two debates, the real estate mogul says he has no need for the publicity given his large lead among his fellow Republicans.

Polling suggests he would receive a whopping 58 percent of the Republican primary vote, crushing opponents thanks to a large and loyal base which has stuck by his side through two impeachments, multiple indictments and a variety of other scandals.

Primary races begin on January 15, with the eventual winner to face off against the Democratic candidate -- almost certainly President Joe Biden -- in next November's presidential election.