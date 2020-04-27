UrduPoint.com
Absolute Majority Of Russians Back Social Amendments To Constitution - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:42 PM

Absolute Majority of Russians Back Social Amendments to Constitution - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) An overwhelming majority of Russians support social amendments to the country's constitution, especially the one related to affordable and high-quality medical care, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) has revealed.

According to the pollster, 95 percent of Russians consider the constitutional amendment ensuring the availability and quality of medical services by the state to be very important. As much as 94 percent of respondents also support the amendment recognizing children as a top priority of the state policy.

The amendment on the protection of the environment and the preservation of the country's unique natural diversity is supported by 93 percent of Russians. A total of 92 percent of respondents support the mandatory annual indexation of pensions and the same amount of Russians welcome the introduction of state responsibility for protecting the rights of workers and establishing a minimum wage of at least a cost-of-living allowance.

The Amendment on the protection of sovereignty and inviolability of borders is supported by 88 percent. The amendment enshrining the status of Russia as a state that supports and strengthens international peace and security is prioritized by 86 percent.

According to the poll, more than half of Russians 64 percent consider it important to remove the limitation on terms for former or acting presidents of Russia.

The survey was conducted on April 19 via phone interviews with a random sample of 1,600 Russians aged over 18 years.

