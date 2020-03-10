UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Aims To Ban Single-use Plastic Bags By 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:54 PM

Abu Dhabi aims to ban single-use plastic bags by 2021

Abu Dhabi announced Tuesday it aims to ban the use of single-use plastic bags in the United Arab Emirates capital by 2021

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Abu Dhabi announced Tuesday it aims to ban the use of single-use plastic bags in the United Arab Emirates capital by 2021.

The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) said a new policy "will make Abu Dhabi free of single-use plastic bags by 2021", in a statement carried by the official Emirati news agency, WAM.

The policy "aims to...

eliminate the use of avoidable single-use plastic and non-plastic materials by 2021".

The agency said it aims for legislation that will limit the use of plastic materials in Abu Dhabi, adding it will introduce fees on plastic materials that have available alternatives.

A report submitted to the World Government Summit held in February 2019 in Dubai said the UAE consumes 11 billion plastic bags annually, the agency said.

Abu Dhabi is the capital and wealthiest of the seven emirates that make up the UAE.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates February 2019 Government Billion

Recent Stories

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

7 minutes ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

7 minutes ago

WTO Suspends All Meetings From March 11-20 After E ..

11 minutes ago

European Stock Markets End Tuesday With Moderate L ..

11 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Bans All Mass Events in Capital Until ..

11 minutes ago

US Continues Preparing for Defender Europe 20 Desp ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.