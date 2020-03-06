UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discusses Global Fight Against Coronavirus With Bill Gates

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:51 PM

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discusses Global Fight Against Coronavirus With Bill Gates

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Friday that he had talked about ways of boosting the global response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Friday that he had talked about ways of boosting the global response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

"My good friend Bill Gates and I discussed over a call the importance of enhancing cooperation between multilateral institutions and private entities in the global fight against all diseases and covid19 in particular. We have been and will remain strong partners in this effort," he tweeted.

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates, which has 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The UAE government has recommended that citizens do not travel abroad during the epidemic.

Gates, a software tycoon turned philanthropist, has pledged over $100 million in funds through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve treatment for the coronavirus disease and accelerate efforts to develop a vaccine and diagnostics.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Bill Gates United Arab Emirates All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

39 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

39 minutes ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

39 minutes ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

41 minutes ago

DISCOs disconnect connections of 50 top running de ..

41 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee sub-body seeks briefing ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.