Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discusses Global Fight Against Coronavirus With Bill Gates

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Friday that he had talked about ways of boosting the global response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

"My good friend Bill Gates and I discussed over a call the importance of enhancing cooperation between multilateral institutions and private entities in the global fight against all diseases and covid19 in particular. We have been and will remain strong partners in this effort," he tweeted.

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates, which has 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The UAE government has recommended that citizens do not travel abroad during the epidemic.

Gates, a software tycoon turned philanthropist, has pledged over $100 million in funds through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve treatment for the coronavirus disease and accelerate efforts to develop a vaccine and diagnostics.