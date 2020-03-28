UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Promises UAE's Assistance To Syria In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:54 AM

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Promises UAE's Assistance to Syria in Fight Against COVID-19

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured Syrian President Bashar Assad in phone talks on Friday that the United Arab Emirates will assist Syria in the fight against coronavirus

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured Syrian President Bashar Assad in phone talks on Friday that the United Arab Emirates will assist Syria in the fight against coronavirus.

"I discussed with Syrian President Bashar Alassad updates on COVID-19. I assured him of the support of the UAE and its willingness to help the Syrian people. Humanitarian solidarity during trying times supersedes all matters, and Syria and her people will not stand alone," the prince wrote in his Twitter blog.

