Abu Dhabi Crown Prince To Visit China Next Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:12 PM

Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will make an official visit to China next week, local media reported on Thursday

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will make an official visit to China next week, local media reported on Thursday.

Al Nahyan is going to discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping development of comprehensive strategic partnership in various spheres as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, the WAM news agency reported.

Last year, Xi visited the United Arab Emirates and after that the countries announced a number of big joint trade and logistics projects.

The latest al Nahyan's visit to China took place in November 2015.

