Abu Dhabi Police Advises To Adopt Protective Measures To Avoid Heatstroke

Abu Dhabi Police Advises To Adopt Protective Measures To Avoid Heatstroke

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019) The Directorate of Emergency and Public Safety of Abu Dhabi Police's Central Operations Sector has warned members of the public not to be directly exposed to the sun and engage in excessive activities as this can lead to loss of large amounts of salt and water, and may develop into a sunstroke which can be fatal if not treated right away.

As part of the "Have a Safe Summer" campaign, the Directorate of Emergency and Public Safety indicated that sunstroke is a medical condition which arises when the body is unable to control its temperature. It may progressively worsen into the damage of brain cells or the internal organs such as the heart or kidneys. The temperature of the body may reach 41 degrees Celsius.

The symptoms of sunstroke may include nausea, rapid heartbeat, muscle spasm, hallucinations and disorientation, lack of sweating despite the high fever, loss of consciousness and fainting.

Members of the public are advised to avoid exposure to the direct sunlight for longer periods, not to go out when temperatures are extremely hot and not to stay in crowds in low-ventilated places.

They are also advised to drink enough water, wear loose and light clothing that would allow for airflow, and to limit their stay in open spaces.

It is recommended that sunstroke patients are moved into a cool place away from the sunlight, remove any tight or unnecessary clothing from them and give them a cool shower and cold drinks by mouth if they are conscious

If a person is unconscious, make sure the airway is open and that they are breathing. They should be placed in the recovery position with ice packs being placed to the armpits, groin, and neck to reduce the internal heat.

The public is urged to seek police assistance by calling 999 and describe the type of injury, give the right address and the actions taken to treat the patient. They should stay with the patient until the ambulance arrives.

