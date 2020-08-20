Abu Dhabi Urges Palestine to Not Give Up on Peace Talks Because of Israel-UAE Deal

The United Arab Emirates urges Palestine to continue negotiations aimed at finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict notwithstanding the recently-signed UAE-Israel deal on the normalization of relations, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United Arab Emirates urges Palestine to continue negotiations aimed at finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict notwithstanding the recently-signed UAE-Israel deal on the normalization of relations, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Thursday.

"Our main message, along with various Arab countries, to the Palestinians is � was and remains � negotiate, engage. Don't leave the negotiating table," Gargash said during a virtual discussion, hosted by the US-based Atlantic Council think tank.

According to the minister, the UAE is currently planning the opening of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

Last week, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a landmark agreement, brokered by the United States, to normalize ties, which among other things entails Israel giving up its annexation plans in the West Bank. The two countries are planning to sign a variety of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas in the coming weeks.

Palestine has rejected the agreement.