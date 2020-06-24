UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Sells Pipeline Firm Stake To Foreign Investors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:09 AM

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC sells pipeline firm stake to foreign investors

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell a 49-percent stake in its gas pipeline subsidiary to leading global investors for over $10 billion

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell a 49-percent stake in its gas pipeline subsidiary to leading global investors for over $10 billion.

Under the deal, the consortium of investors acquires a 49-percent stake in Gas Pipeline Assets, a newly formed subsidiary of ADNOC with lease rights to 38 pipelines covering a total of 982.3 kilometres (614 miles).

State-owned ADNOC, which manages all the hydrocarbon resources of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, will continue to hold a 51-percent majority stake in the gas subsidiary, it said in a statement.

The deal puts the value of the gas pipeline assets at $20.7 billion, the statement said.

The consortium includes Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Brookfield Asset Management, a long-term asset manager, among others.

ADNOC said the deal provides over $10 billion in cash proceeds to the state-owned firm amid a sharp plunge in oil income, which makes up the majority of Abu Dhabi's public revenues.

Last year, it raised $4 billion by selling 40 percent in ADNOC Oil Pipeline, a subsidiary that carries all Abu Dhabi crude, to US-based investors BlackRock and KKR.

Since 2017, ADNOC has granted concession rights in existing and new oilfields to leading international companies.

ADNOC CEO, Sultan al-Jaber, said the latest deal is the region's largest infrastructure investment and that it "signals continued strong interest in ADNOC's low-risk, income-generating assets".

The United Arab Emirates, a leading OPEC crude producer, holds the world's sixth biggest gas reserves, and in recent months it has announced fresh discoveries of massive quantities of gas and crude oil.

ADNOC plans to boost gas production so that the UAE becomes a net exporter, and also to raise crude output capacity to four million bpd in 2020 and to five million bpd a decade later.

Related Topics

World UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Singapore United Arab Emirates Gas 2017 2020 All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

11 minutes ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

11 minutes ago

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

1 hour ago

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

2 hours ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.