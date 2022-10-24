UrduPoint.com

Abuse Of LGBT People Ripe In Qatar Despite FIFA Rules - Nonprofit

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Abuse of LGBT People Ripe in Qatar Despite FIFA Rules - Nonprofit

Qatari police continue to abuse LGBT people even as the country prepares to host the FIFA Men's World Cup next month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Qatari police continue to abuse LGBT people even as the country prepares to host the FIFA Men's World Cup next month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday.

The US-based nonprofit said it had interviewed six LGBT victims of abuse by the Interior Ministry's Preventive Security Department, who claimed they had been arbitrarily detained, humiliated and beaten while in custody between 2019 and September 2022.

"The Qatari government should call an immediate halt to this abuse and FIFA should push the Qatari government to ensure long-term reform that protects LGBT people from discrimination and violence," HRW LGBT rights researcher Rasha Younes said.

The world football's governing body adopted guidelines in 2016, after it awarded Qatar the right to host the championship, that prohibit infringements on human rights. Qatar's World Cup leadership assured FIFA that gay fans would be welcome and that rainbow flags would be allowed in the stadiums.

"Suggestions by officials that Qatar would make an exception to its abusive laws and practices for outsiders are implicit reminders that Qatari authorities do not believe that its LGBT citizens and residents deserve basic rights," HRW said.

Related Topics

Football World Police Interior Ministry FIFA Qatar Gay September 2016 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Pentagon Hasn't Yet Paid SpaceX for Any Starlink S ..

Pentagon Hasn't Yet Paid SpaceX for Any Starlink Services for Ukraine - Military ..

1 minute ago
 President for effective steps to enroll out-of-sch ..

President for effective steps to enroll out-of-school children in schools

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister in Riyadh to attend Future Investme ..

Prime Minister in Riyadh to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit

1 minute ago
 Israel, Lebanon to Sign Maritime Border Demarcatio ..

Israel, Lebanon to Sign Maritime Border Demarcation Agreement on Thursday - Prim ..

1 minute ago
 Netherlands Grants 91 Exemptions From Sanctions Ag ..

Netherlands Grants 91 Exemptions From Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to UN principles for peace, sus ..

Pakistan committed to UN principles for peace, sustainable development: Bilawal

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.