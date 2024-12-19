AC Milan Crisis Deepens As Rivals Inter Turn Up Heat
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) AC Milan travel to lowly Verona on Friday looking for some festive cheer as the seven-time kings of Europe battle inconsistent form and fan anger while local rivals and Serie A champions Inter Milan hit their stride.
Expectant Milan supporters demand excitement and trophies and this season has so far provided very little of the former and is unlikely to end with the latter.
Paulo Fonseca's side sit eighth in Italy's top flight, 14 points behind league leaders Atalanta -- albeit with a game in hand -- and are in disarray, with the coach seemingly at the end of his tether just six months into his San Siro tenure.
The Portuguese has had open conflict with senior players and questioned his squad's commitment, repeatedly going after countryman and star winger Rafael Leao and dropping France full-back Theo Hernandez for a teenage academy player in last weekend's dismal goalless draw with Genoa.
Meanwhile fans are on a war footing, attacking the owners on Saturday when a celebration of the club's 125th birthday was marred not just by a poor match and the very obvious absence of Paolo Maldini among the iconic players parading on the pitch, but also chants demanding US investment fund RedBird sell up.
Supporters then turned up outside a private party for the anniversary, barracking most of the arriving players and displaying banners with messages like "a club with no ambition, you're not worthy of our history".
A by-product of those vociferous protests is that Fonseca takes Milan to Verona with his job reportedly on the line, with Italian media floating the likes of former national team boss Roberto Mancini as replacement should they leave the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi with anything less than three points.
That may not be a simple task as Verona were only denied a win at Juventus by a penalty in stoppage time last time out.
Milan's troubles have been made worse for fans by Inter's 6-0 hammering of Lazio, a statement win which showed that they are not going to give up their league crown lightly.
Third-placed Inter are three points behind Atalanta with a game in hand and host Como on Monday night, the final Serie A match before Christmas, with signs Simone Inzaghi's players are ready to kick into another gear.
Inzaghi will be without injured star midfielder Nicolo Barella and defenders Francesco Acerbi and Benjamin Pavard but has strong deputies who have shown they can slot into the coach's well-established system.
Atalanta host Empoli on Sunday defending a two-point lead on Napoli fresh from hammering Serie B outfit Cesena 6-1 in the Italian Cup and with a club record-extending 11th successive league win in their sights.
Player to watch: David Neres (Napoli)
Brazil international Neres has largely been left in a back-up role behind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia since signing from Benfica in August but has always impressed in his outings from the bench.
And Kvaratskhelia's knee injury led to a rare start for Neres at Udinese, where he showcased his direct running and dynamism.
Neres will be in Antonio Conte's starting XI for just the fifth time at Genoa on Saturday evening, where the hosts will be playing their first match since being acquired by Romanian business Dan Sucu on Wednesday.
Key stats
10 - Atalanta's current winning streak in Serie A, a club record.
11 - The number of points that separate Milan from Inter.
Fixtures (times GMT)
Friday
Saturday
Torino v Bologna (1400), Genoa v Napoli (1700), Lecce v Lazio (1945)
Sunday
Roma v Parma (1130), Venezia v Cagliari (1400), Atalanta v Empoli (1700), Monza v Juventus (1945)
Monday
Fiorentina v Udinese (1730), Inter Milan v Como (1945)
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
More Stories From World
-
High-quality development benefits Pakistan's industrial development: Ahsan Iqbal5 minutes ago
-
Trump opposes deal to avert government shutdown5 minutes ago
-
AC Milan crisis deepens as rivals Inter turn up heat5 minutes ago
-
Musk's possible meddling in UK politics stirs concern5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to address D-8 Summit, meet participating leaders today15 minutes ago
-
New UNMOGP chief meets Ambassador Munir Akram before heading to Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
True blue tradition: how Japan's coveted jeans are made25 minutes ago
-
France's Macron in cyclone-hit Mayotte to assess devastation25 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to address D-8 Summit, meat participating leaders today25 minutes ago
-
Hanoi karaoke bar fire kills 11, arson suspected35 minutes ago
-
Turkish FM rejects Trump claim of Ankara 'takeover' in Syria35 minutes ago
-
Hanoi karaoke bar fire kills 11, arson suspected35 minutes ago