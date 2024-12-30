Open Menu

AC Milan Sack Coach Fonseca After Just Six Months

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

AC Milan sack coach Fonseca after just six months

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) AC Milan sacked coach Paulo Fonseca on Monday after just six months in charge with the Italian giants failing to mount a Serie A title challenge.

The 51-year-old Portuguese handler had pre-empted the announcement by saying he had been fired as he left the San Siro following his press conference after the draw with AS Roma on Sunday.

His compatriot Sergio Conceicao is expected to replace the former Shakhtar Donetsk, Roma and Lille coach.

The 1-1 draw was the sixth of the season and left them in seventh spot eight points off Lazio in the fourth and final Champions League place, and also a massive 12 adrift of city rivals Inter, who are challenging for the title.

"AC Milan announces that Paulo Fonseca has been relieved from his duties as Head Coach of the Men's First Team," read a statement from the club.

"The Club extends its gratitude to Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours."

Conceicao has Serie A experience as a player and is available after the 50-year-old ended a seven-year spell as Porto coach in June this year.

