AC352 helicopter starts sub-plateau flight tests

The AC352 mid-sized utility helicopter has entered the phase of flight tests on a sub-plateau, according to the China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The AC352 mid-sized utility helicopter has entered the phase of flight tests on a sub-plateau, according to the China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC).

The AC352 is now conducting the flight test at an airport in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, at an elevation of 1,975 meters, said the AVIC.

During this flight test phase totaling around 25 flight hours, the AC352 will test multiple subjects on their high-altitude performance in the sub-plateau region.

Test areas include performance in fire fighting, taking-off and landing, near-ground flight and hovering, among others.

Developed by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry, the AC352 is a mid-sized twin-engine utility helicopter. It can carry up to 16 passengers with a 7.5-tonne maximum take-off weight and a maximum range of 1,000 kilometers.