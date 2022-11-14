UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Academic Employees at University of California Strike for Better Wages, Benefits - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) About 48,000 academic employees who work across 10 University of California campuses went on strike today demanding better pay and benefits, the Los Angeles Times said Monday.

"(Employees) who perform the majority of teaching and research at the state's premier higher education system - walked off the job Monday morning, calling for better pay and benefits," in a statement quoted by the LA Times. "The systemwide strike includes teaching assistants, postdoctoral scholars, graduate student researchers, tutors and fellows, and it's expected to cause major disruptions in classes and day-to-day campus life."

The strike represents the largest work action of academic workers from four UAW bargaining units which represents teaching assistants, postdoctoral scholars, academic and graduate student researchers, tutors, fellows and others. University officials said the campuses will stay open and instruction and operations will continue. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, UC San Diego said in a statement that the university "is prepared to ensure the continuity of learning and research should there be a strike.

At this time, there are no plans to change class schedules, office hours or campus services. However, depending on the level of strike participation, some undergraduate, graduate and research activities could be impacted."

Rafael Jaime, president of UAW 2865 and a Ph.D candidate at the University of California Los Angeles, said workers are insisting on substantial pay increases to counter the high cost of living in many areas of California, with many university employees struggling to pay for affordable housing near various campuses, as well as childcare subsidies, better accessibility for workers with disabilities, enhanced healthcare for dependents, public transit passes and lower tuition costs for international scholars.

Jaime - whose union represents 19,000 teaching assistants, readers and tutors, said a union survey shows that 40 percent of graduate student workers spend more than 50 percent of their pay on rent in cities that are some of California's most expensive places to live, and that 92 percent of them spend more than 30 percent on rent.

