UrduPoint.com

Accelerated Growth In China May Negatively Affect Gas Prices In Europe - IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Accelerated Growth in China May Negatively Affect Gas Prices in Europe - IMF

The accelerated growth of the Chinese economy may negatively affect gas prices for European consumers, Director of the International Monetary Fund's European Department Alfred Kammer said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The accelerated growth of the Chinese economy may negatively affect gas prices for European consumers, Director of the International Monetary Fund's European Department Alfred Kammer said on Friday.

"Clearly this year, there is a risk if the rebound in China is larger than we expect that this will (increase) price pressures," Kammer said.

When asked about possible difficulties Europe could face next winter due to an energy deficit, he noted that those risks are much lower.

"The system was more integrated in Europe, demand was reduced, and what we saw is quite a substantial increase in sort of quite a relative higher storage level of gas coming out of that winter," he said.

The IMF is not expecting that European economies would experience significant problems in this direction, Kammer added.

Related Topics

IMF Europe China Price May Gas

Recent Stories

Ex-Envoy Richardson Monitoring Gershkovich Arrest, ..

Ex-Envoy Richardson Monitoring Gershkovich Arrest, Impact on Other Cases - Spoke ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Still Determining Validity of Leaked ..

Biden Says US Still Determining Validity of Leaked Documents, Coordinating With ..

4 minutes ago
 FMs meeting mechanism offers strong support for st ..

FMs meeting mechanism offers strong support for stable Afghanistan: Qin Gang

4 minutes ago
 ANP to continue raising voice for parliament's sup ..

ANP to continue raising voice for parliament's supremacy: Provincial President, ..

2 minutes ago
 Peace Needed Now More Than Ever as World Faces Dev ..

Peace Needed Now More Than Ever as World Faces Devastation - Secretary-General A ..

2 minutes ago
 SAPM Malik urges meaningful Pak-Saudia bilateral c ..

SAPM Malik urges meaningful Pak-Saudia bilateral collaboration

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.