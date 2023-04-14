Accelerated Growth in China May Negatively Affect Gas Prices in Europe - IMF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The accelerated growth of the Chinese economy may negatively affect gas prices for European consumers, Director of the International Monetary Fund's European Department Alfred Kammer said on Friday.

"Clearly this year, there is a risk if the rebound in China is larger than we expect that this will (increase) price pressures," Kammer said.

When asked about possible difficulties Europe could face next winter due to an energy deficit, he noted that those risks are much lower.

"The system was more integrated in Europe, demand was reduced, and what we saw is quite a substantial increase in sort of quite a relative higher storage level of gas coming out of that winter," he said.

The IMF is not expecting that European economies would experience significant problems in this direction, Kammer added.