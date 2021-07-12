UrduPoint.com
Acceptance Inspection Of Nord Stream 2 Underway - German Economy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

The acceptance inspection of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is currently underway, the first line is completed, the second is almost completed, the German Economy Ministry said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The acceptance inspection of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is currently underway, the first line is completed, the second is almost completed, the German Economy Ministry said.

"Currently, the process of the so-called acceptance inspectionis underway (the first line is completed, the second line is almost completed, now the acceptance inspection should take place).

This technical process is a procedure that [project operator] Nord Stream 2 AG must perform," the statement says.

