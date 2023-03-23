UrduPoint.com

Access To Largest Paris Airport Blocked Over Strike Against Pension Reform - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Employees of Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, France's largest airport, went on strike against the pension reform on Thursday and blocked access to airport terminals, French media reported.

The strike, organized by France's largest union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), began in the morning, with the protesters blocking access to the airport and calling on French President Emmanuel Macron to resign, the BFM tv broadcaster reported, adding that travelers had to get out of vehicles early and go to the airport on foot.

The demonstration near the airport is part of the ninth nationwide strike against the pension reform in the country. The strike is expected to lead to major public transport disruptions in Paris and the cancellation of flights at Paris, Marseille, Toulouse and Lyon airports.

On March 16, the French government overrode the parliament and adopted a law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 without holding a final vote in the parliament, triggering Article 49.3 of the constitution. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

There have already been nine nationwide strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. The ninth nationwide demonstration is scheduled for March 23. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

