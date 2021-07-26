UrduPoint.com
Access To Navalny's Website Limited By Order Of Russian Prosecutor General - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:56 PM

Access to Navalny's Website Limited by Order of Russian Prosecutor General - Watchdog

The access to the website of Russia's jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny, navalny.com, was limited in line with a ruling of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, according to the register of media watchdog Roskomnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The access to the website of Russia's jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny, navalny.com, was limited in line with a ruling of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, according to the register of media watchdog Roskomnadzor.

The decision is based on Article 15.3 of the Law on Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection. According to this article, access to an internet page may be limited if it contains calls for mass riots, extremist activities, and participation in public events held in violation of the established procedure.

