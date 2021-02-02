UrduPoint.com
Access To Red Square In Moscow Restricted From Late Monday - Federal Guard Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:51 PM

Access to Red Square in Moscow Restricted From Late Monday - Federal Guard Service

Access to Red Square in Moscow has been restricted from Monday evening, the Federal Guard Service (FSO) told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Access to Red Square in Moscow has been restricted from Monday evening, the Federal Guard Service (FSO) told Sputnik.

"Red Square is closed to the public, it was closed the day before," the agency's representative said, adding that the decision was made at the request of law enforcement agencies.

