Access to Tests for Antibodies to COVID-19 Yet Limited in Russia - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Tests for antibodies to coronavirus are not yet widely represented in Russia, while the terms of antibodies appearance range from five to 14 days from the first symptoms, according to the Russian Health Ministry's guidelines on clinical practice and treatment of the disease caused by the new coronavirus infection in children.

"At present, tests to determine antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 are not widely available in Russia. It has been established that IgM antibodies appear on the fifth day from the onset of symptoms, while IgG antibodies appear on the 14th day," the guidelines say.