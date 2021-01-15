Access to Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V's account on Twitter has been restricted and the reasons for this are being studied, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Access to Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V's account on Twitter has been restricted and the reasons for this are being studied, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

"Sputnik V's Twitter account @spitnikvaccine has been restricted.

We are investigating the reasons for this," the fund said.

"Through Twitter, we openly shared all information about the vaccine and how it works. Through Twitter, we offered AstaZeneca to use one of components of the Sputnik V vaccine and agreed to conduct joint clinical trials," the fund recalled.

RDIF asked all subscribers to contact Twitter and urge the company to return access to the account.