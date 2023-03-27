UrduPoint.com

Accession Of Ukraine To EU To Take Years - Estonian Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Accession of Ukraine to EU to Take Years - Estonian Foreign Minister

The accession of Ukraine to the European Union is likely to take years, not months, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The accession of Ukraine to the European Union is likely to take years, not months, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said on Monday.

"It took Estonia over 7 years to join the EU after receiving candidate status. I believe that the huge efforts Ukrainians are making could reduce the timeline," he told Ukrainian news agency RBC-Ukraine, adding this was a matter of years, not months.

Reinsalu also said that he believed the negotiations should not be related to the current situation on the battlefield.

"This is a purely political decision.

Some European countries are still hesitant on that matter, tacitly or openly. And I'm not talking about Ukraine in particular, but about the expansion of the EU as such," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for his country's membership in the EU on February 28, 2022, after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. At the summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022, EU leaders granted candidate status to Ukraine and also to Moldova. Certain political reforms and a strengthening of control regarding corruption will be prerequisites for opening the negotiation process.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels Estonia Moldova February June

Recent Stories

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent ..

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent in 2024: Central Bank

8 minutes ago
 European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illega ..

European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illegal $430Mln Loan to Alitalia in ..

10 minutes ago
 IK address from container childish act, says Dr Fa ..

IK address from container childish act, says Dr Faiza

10 minutes ago
 Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christia ..

Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christian School Shooting - Nashville ..

3 minutes ago
 German Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 18 Leo ..

German Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 18 Leopard 2 A6 Tanks to Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Two SC judges issue dissenting note in KP & Punjab ..

Two SC judges issue dissenting note in KP & Punjab election suo-moto case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.