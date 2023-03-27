Accession of Ukraine to EU to Take Years - Estonian Foreign Minister

The accession of Ukraine to the European Union is likely to take years, not months, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The accession of Ukraine to the European Union is likely to take years, not months, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said on Monday.

"It took Estonia over 7 years to join the EU after receiving candidate status. I believe that the huge efforts Ukrainians are making could reduce the timeline," he told Ukrainian news agency RBC-Ukraine, adding this was a matter of years, not months.

Reinsalu also said that he believed the negotiations should not be related to the current situation on the battlefield.

"This is a purely political decision.

Some European countries are still hesitant on that matter, tacitly or openly. And I'm not talking about Ukraine in particular, but about the expansion of the EU as such," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for his country's membership in the EU on February 28, 2022, after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. At the summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022, EU leaders granted candidate status to Ukraine and also to Moldova. Certain political reforms and a strengthening of control regarding corruption will be prerequisites for opening the negotiation process.