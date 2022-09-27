Accession to Russia Supported by 93% of Zaporizhzhia Voters as 29% of Ballots Counted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) With 29.19% of ballots processed in the referendum in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, 93.11% of voters have supported accession to Russia.

The regional election commission has already processed almost a third of the ballots.

According to a preliminary estimate, the vast majority of residents want the region to become a part of Russia.

Currently, international observers are monitoring the counting of votes at polling stations.