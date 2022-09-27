UrduPoint.com

Accession To Russia Supported By 93% Of Zaporizhzhia Voters As 29% Of Ballots Counted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 09:12 PM

With 29.19% of ballots processed in the referendum in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, 93.11% of voters have supported accession to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) With 29.19% of ballots processed in the referendum in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, 93.11% of voters have supported accession to Russia.

The regional election commission has already processed almost a third of the ballots.

According to a preliminary estimate, the vast majority of residents want the region to become a part of Russia.

Currently, international observers are monitoring the counting of votes at polling stations.

