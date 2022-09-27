Accession To Russia Supported By 93% Of Zaporizhzhia Voters As 29% Of Ballots Counted
With 29.19% of ballots processed in the referendum in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, 93.11% of voters have supported accession to Russia
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) With 29.19% of ballots processed in the referendum in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, 93.11% of voters have supported accession to Russia.
The regional election commission has already processed almost a third of the ballots.
According to a preliminary estimate, the vast majority of residents want the region to become a part of Russia.
Currently, international observers are monitoring the counting of votes at polling stations.