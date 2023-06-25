Accident at Amusement Park in Stockholm Leaves 1 Person Dead - Regional Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) One person died and several others were injured when a car derailed on a roller coaster at the Groena Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Stockholm County authorities said on Sunday.

"A total of nine people have been taken to hospital.

Three people were seriously injured, while others suffered minor injuries. Three children were taken to Astrid Lindgren Children's Hospital with minor injuries," county authorities said.

Earlier in the day, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported one death in the accident, but the exact number of victims was not specified.

Police and an ambulance helicopter are at the scene, SVT reported.