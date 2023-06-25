Open Menu

Accident At Amusement Park In Stockholm Leaves 1 Person Dead - Regional Authorities

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Accident at Amusement Park in Stockholm Leaves 1 Person Dead - Regional Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) One person died and several others were injured when a car derailed on a roller coaster at the Groena Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Stockholm County authorities said on Sunday.

"A total of nine people have been taken to hospital.

Three people were seriously injured, while others suffered minor injuries. Three children were taken to Astrid Lindgren Children's Hospital with minor injuries," county authorities said.

Earlier in the day, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported one death in the accident, but the exact number of victims was not specified.

Police and an ambulance helicopter are at the scene, SVT reported.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Car Died Stockholm Sunday

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

49 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

1 hour ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

4 hours ago
Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

4 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

5 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

6 hours ago

More Stories From World