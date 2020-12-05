Accident at Coal Mine in Southwestern China Leaves 18 People Dead - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) An accident has happened at one of the coal mines in the southwestern Chinese megacity of Chongqing, leaving 18 people dead, China's media reported on Saturday.

The accident took place at about 5:00 p.m.

(09:00 GMT) on Friday in the Yongchuan District with 24 miners trapped below the surface, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

At least one person has been rescued with the search and rescue operation being underway.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.