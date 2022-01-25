Accident in Central Asia Power System Due to Transit Line Overload in Kazakhstan- Operator

An accident in the power supply system that affected several countries in Central Asia occurred due to an overload of a transit line in Kazakhstan, the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid operating Company (KEGOC) said on Tuesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) An accident in the power supply system that affected several countries in Central Asia occurred due to an overload of a transit line in Kazakhstan, the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid operating Company (KEGOC) said on Tuesday.

"At 11:59 (05:59 GMT), due to a significant emergency imbalance created by the energy system of Central Asia, there was a power surge for the electricity transit ...

As a result, an emergency separation of the transit 'North-East-South of Kazakhstan' occurred with the repayment of a significant part of consumers in the southern zone of Kazakhstan," the operator said in a statement.

As a result of the power outage, Manas International Airport in Bishkek switched to an autonomous power supply, according to national media, to operate normally. At the same time, Tashkent's airport decided not to receive flights, an airport employee told Sputnik.