UrduPoint.com

Accident In Central Asia Power System Due To Transit Line Overload In Kazakhstan- Operator

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 01:16 PM

Accident in Central Asia Power System Due to Transit Line Overload in Kazakhstan- Operator

An accident in the power supply system that affected several countries in Central Asia occurred due to an overload of a transit line in Kazakhstan, the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid operating Company (KEGOC) said on Tuesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) An accident in the power supply system that affected several countries in Central Asia occurred due to an overload of a transit line in Kazakhstan, the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid operating Company (KEGOC) said on Tuesday.

"At 11:59 (05:59 GMT), due to a significant emergency imbalance created by the energy system of Central Asia, there was a power surge for the electricity transit ...

As a result, an emergency separation of the transit 'North-East-South of Kazakhstan' occurred with the repayment of a significant part of consumers in the southern zone of Kazakhstan," the operator said in a statement.

As a result of the power outage, Manas International Airport in Bishkek switched to an autonomous power supply, according to national media, to operate normally. At the same time, Tashkent's airport decided not to receive flights, an airport employee told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Accident Electricity Company Bishkek Same Tashkent Kazakhstan Media Asia Airport Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registra ..

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registrations for Dubai Women’s Tria ..

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand increases testing capacity to prepare ..

New Zealand increases testing capacity to prepare for Omicron spread

5 minutes ago
 Constable escorting anti-polio team martyred

Constable escorting anti-polio team martyred

5 minutes ago
 US Prepares Provocation to Push Kiev to Act Agains ..

US Prepares Provocation to Push Kiev to Act Against Russia in Donbas - Senior Of ..

5 minutes ago
 North Korea Presumably Launched 2 Cruise Missiles ..

North Korea Presumably Launched 2 Cruise Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif mastermind of mega corruption of Rs ..

Shehbaz Sharif mastermind of mega corruption of Rs16 billion: Farrukh Habib

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.