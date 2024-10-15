Open Menu

Accident Kills One In Brunei

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Accident kills one in Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A man lost his life in an accident that occurred in the area of Telisai-Kuala Belait highway in Brunei on Monday.

According to local media, police personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

It is said that the victim was standing beside his vehicle, which had stopped at the side of the highway, when the accident occurred.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, according to the report.

