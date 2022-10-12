Accidents at Nord Stream Pipelines Prove Energy Becomes Target of Terrorists - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Energy has become a target for terrorists, and accidents at the Nord Stream pipelines are good examples of this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Energy is what develops us ... energy is what becomes a target for the criminal actions of terrorists, as we saw with (Nord) Stream (pipelines) and energy is what the future of all mankind, including our country, is connected with," Peskov said.