Accommodation, Support for Illegal Immigrants to Cost UK $4.2Bln - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Costs of accommodation and support for illegal immigrants who came to the United Kingdom across the English Channel will reach 3.5 billion Pounds ($4.2 billion) in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday.

"We are accommodating 117,000 people overall, who are in our asylum process. We due to spend 3.5 billion pounds in the 2022-2023 financial year on accommodation and supporting that population of people. That includes 2.7 billion pounds on accommodating asylum seekers - that's 2.3 billion on hotels and 400 million pounds elsewhere is on other types of accommodation like dispersed accommodation," Braverman said at the Justice and Home Affairs Committee of the House of Lords.

According to The Times, this is 66% more than the government spending in the last year, which was 2.

1 billion pounds.

Braverman also confirmed the intention to stop accommodating migrants in hotels as soon as possible to cut costs, since the government is spending over five million pounds per day on hotel use. She added that there were other opportunities including "disused holiday parks, former student halls" and, possibly, cruise ships.

"I should say we are looking at those sites, I wouldn't say anything is confirmed yet," she said.

In late November, Braverman said that on average it took one week to process one asylum case, adding that migrants "exploit the generosity of the British people."

The Times, in turn, reported that about 43,500 people had come to the UK in small, sometimes self-made, boats across the English Channel since the beginning of the year. People without a defined legal status have no right to work in the UK.