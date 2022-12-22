UrduPoint.com

Accommodation, Support For Illegal Immigrants To Cost UK $4.2Bln - Interior Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Accommodation, Support for Illegal Immigrants to Cost UK $4.2Bln - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Costs of accommodation and support for illegal immigrants who came to the United Kingdom across the English Channel will reach 3.5 billion Pounds ($4.2 billion) in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday.

"We are accommodating 117,000 people overall, who are in our asylum process. We due to spend 3.5 billion pounds in the 2022-2023 financial year on accommodation and supporting that population of people. That includes 2.7 billion pounds on accommodating asylum seekers - that's 2.3 billion on hotels and 400 million pounds elsewhere is on other types of accommodation like dispersed accommodation," Braverman said at the Justice and Home Affairs Committee of the House of Lords.

According to The Times, this is 66% more than the government spending in the last year, which was 2.

1 billion pounds.

Braverman also confirmed the intention to stop accommodating migrants in hotels as soon as possible to cut costs, since the government is spending over five million pounds per day on hotel use. She added that there were other opportunities including "disused holiday parks, former student halls" and, possibly, cruise ships.

"I should say we are looking at those sites, I wouldn't say anything is confirmed yet," she said.

In late November, Braverman said that on average it took one week to process one asylum case, adding that migrants "exploit the generosity of the British people."

The Times, in turn, reported that about 43,500 people had come to the UK in small, sometimes self-made, boats across the English Channel since the beginning of the year. People without a defined legal status have no right to work in the UK.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Hotel Student United Kingdom November Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

35 minutes ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

35 minutes ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

35 minutes ago
 Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel ch ..

Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel chaos

35 minutes ago
 US lawmakers race weather to reach government fund ..

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

2 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.