Open Menu

Accomplice In 2016 Killing Of French Police Couple Jailed For Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple jailed for life

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A French court on Wednesday sentenced the accomplice of an Islamist radical, who killed a police officer couple in 2016 at their home in front of their child, to life in prison.

Mohamed Lamine Aberouz, 30, was found guilty of complicity in the stabbings of Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his partner Jessica Schneider by his friend Larossi Abballa.

Abballa slit 36-year-old Schneider's throat in front of her three-year-old son and then stabbed 42-year-old Salvaing to death outside the house before being shot dead by a police response unit.

The attack, which took place at the height of a terror wave, traumatised the police, marking the first time that officers were traced to, and killed in their homes.

Abballa, 25, claimed the attack on behalf of the Islamic State group in a chilling 12-minute Facebook Live video from the scene of the crime.

Aberouz was charged with complicity in the killings after his DNA was found on the wrist rest of a computer in the victims' home. He denied the charges.

- 'Same ideology' -

His life sentence came with the stipulation that he not be granted parole for 22 years.

Aberouz is already serving a five-year jail sentence for failing to report a terror plot.

Investigators believed he was by Abballa's side on the night of the attack and that they used the computer to find pictures of Salvaing to help Abballa identify him before he struck.

His lawyers claimed his DNA came from Abballa's car.

At the close of his trial, which lasted two-and-a-half weeks, Aberouz pleaded with the court not to punish him for Abballa's actions, saying: "Convicting an innocent person will not make amends for the crime."

Investigators argued that Aberouz and Abballa "were both motivated by the same ideology in favour of armed jihad".

Aberouz's former girlfriend, Sarah Hervouet, was jailed for 20 years for stabbing a plainclothes policeman in September 2016, after a failed attempt to detonate a car bomb near Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

Aberouz was sentenced to jail for failing to report the plot.

France was from 2015 hit by a spate of attacks carried out by radical Islamists, including the November 2015 suicide and gun attacks on Paris that left 130 dead.

aje-cb/sjw/lcm

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Jihad Jail Facebook Lawyers France Car Suicide Paris Same September November 2016 2015 Church From Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

21 minutes ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

1 hour ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

1 hour ago
PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

1 hour ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

2 hours ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

3 hours ago
 Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World