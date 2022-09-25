ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) The accomplice of the nephew of Kazakhstan's former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was accused of embezzlement of state funds, has been put on the wanted list on suspicion of money laundering, the Kazakh anti-corruption agency said on Sunday.

In March, the anti-corruption body said that Nazarbayev's nephew Kairat Satybaldiuli, who had occupied different posts in the Kazakh security committee, was taken into custody for suspected abuse of power and large-scale misappropriation of funds from the country's communications company Kazakhtelecom.

Satybaldiuli was also suspected of raiding and embezzlement by unreasonably inflating tariffs for accessing roads to municipal enterprises. Other charges against him, including money laundering, tax and customs evasion, were also investigated. On September 22, the state prosecution requested a prison sentence of six years for Satybaldiuli.

"The investigation established Kairat Satybaldiuli's most trusted man, a citizen of Kazakhstan, Efendi Kemal, born in 1983, who is the founder and director of a number of commercial enterprises," the anti-corruption body said.

According to the authority, Efendi's criminal activities included dealing with matters loosely related to customs sphere, money laundering and other assets obtained by criminal means.

"For this purpose, he was given a power of attorney by Satybaldiuli to withdraw money from the account. For example, on one single incident, Efendi withdrew 37 billion tenge ($77 million) and $62 million from Satybaldiuli's personal account over three days in July and August 2018," the anti-corruption authority said.

Efendi has been avoiding prosecution abroad since February and is now put on the wanted list, the body said.