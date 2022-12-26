UrduPoint.com

Accomplices In 2016 French Terror Attack Appeal Jail Terms - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Two accomplices of a man who rammed a truck into a crowd in Nice in 2016 appealed their convictions after a French criminal court in Paris sentenced them to 18 years in prison, prosecutors said on Monday.

"Chokri Chafroud and Mohamed Ghraieb were the only ones to lodge an appeal against the decision of the court of assizes," the anti-terrorist prosecutor's office was quoted as saying by France Bleu radio.

After three months of hearings, the court ruled on December 13 that six suspects were guilty of aiding Tunisian-born Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel carry out the truck attack.

Chafroud and Ghraieb received the longest jail terms, while the rest were sentenced to between 2 and 12 years in prison for their role in the attack on a crowd celebrating Bastille Day. It left 86 people dead and 450 others injured.

