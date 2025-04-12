Accord Reached 'in Principle' Over Tackling Future Pandemics: Negotiating Body
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) WHO members on Saturday reached agreement over how to tackle future pandemics after three years of discussions, the co-chair of the negotiating body told.
"We have an accord in principle" and the final version will have to be okayed by the various member states, Anne-Claire Amprou, who is also French ambassador for world health, said.
Amprou said delegates would meet on Tuesday in Geneva to put the finishing touches to a landmark text on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and give it their definitive seal of agreement.
The text will then require the final seal of approval from all World Health Organization members at the World Health Assembly in Geneva at the end of May.
The approval came after a marathon discussion session stretching for almost 24 hours after which delegates broke into enthusiastic applause lasting several minutes.
"This is a very good signal. You are part of an incredible history in the making," said WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
"This is a good gift to our children and our grandchildren," said Tedros, who remained ensconced with delegates throughout the night as they thrashed out an agreement.
