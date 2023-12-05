Open Menu

Accredited Projects For Over 22,000 SMEs On Forsah Platform Valued At SAR1 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Human Resources Development Fund has said that the value of accredited projects for over 22,000 small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that are registered on the Forsah platform of the 9/10ths Program has exceeded SAR1 billion since the platform was launched in 2017, with the platform accrediting some SAR500 million worth of projects of the total value of accredited projects in 2023.

The Forsah platform is a link between suppliers and buyers that enables enterprises to view and submit public and private sector procurement quotations electronically, as well as to place requests for quotations among them.

The platform has more than 27 sectors and over 500 major beneficiary institutions.

It aims to develop and empower businesses by enhancing the governance and transparency of quotations, supporting local content and electronic connectivity to facilitate the organization of purchases, and ensuring easy control and access to reports and information through an integrated dashboard.

The 9/10ths Program offers several innovative services: Forsah, Bahr, Zadd, and Tojjar platforms, which aim to empower businesses and change the working culture of individuals and the society by encouraging and supporting entrepreneurship and SMEs, and enabling individuals and enterprises to create new opportunities and jobs in innovative ways.

The 9/10ths Program is one of the Human Resources Development Fund's initiatives launched in August 2016 under the Saudi Vision 2030 with the goal of creating and improving the working environment in the labor market for SMEs, and helping them grow to become job creators, as well as fostering an entrepreneurial environment.

The program aims to support entrepreneurship and SMEs through a package of digital and innovative services available on the link: https://910ths.sa.

