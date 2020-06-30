The diagnostic accuracy of the coronavirus test system developed by Russia's State Research Virology Center Vektor totals 100 percent, the center's director, Rinat Maksyutov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The diagnostic accuracy of the coronavirus test system developed by Russia's State Research Virology Center Vektor totals 100 percent, the center's director, Rinat Maksyutov told Sputnik.

"The diagnostic sensitivity and specificity is 100 percent, the test kit allows you to identify five copies in a PCR [polymerase chain reaction] sample," Maksyutov said.

He added that in February, the system was tested on clinical samples in China, and later, after its registration, additional tests were conducted on strain samples in the Vektor center.