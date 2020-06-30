UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accuracy Of COVID-19 Test System Of Russia's Research Center Vektor Totals 100% - Director

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:42 PM

Accuracy of COVID-19 Test System of Russia's Research Center Vektor Totals 100% - Director

The diagnostic accuracy of the coronavirus test system developed by Russia's State Research Virology Center Vektor totals 100 percent, the center's director, Rinat Maksyutov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The diagnostic accuracy of the coronavirus test system developed by Russia's State Research Virology Center Vektor totals 100 percent, the center's director, Rinat Maksyutov told Sputnik.

"The diagnostic sensitivity and specificity is 100 percent, the test kit allows you to identify five copies in a PCR [polymerase chain reaction] sample," Maksyutov said.

He added that in February, the system was tested on clinical samples in China, and later, after its registration, additional tests were conducted on strain samples in the Vektor center.

Related Topics

Russia China February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

14 minutes ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

59 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises regional interactive anti- ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer makes significant contribution to national ..

1 hour ago

Nature and wildlife thrive in Abu Dhabi amid ‘St ..

2 hours ago

Saeed Ghani visits residences of PSX martyrs

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.