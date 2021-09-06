UrduPoint.com

Accuracy Of Russian Coronavirus Tests Unaffected By New Strains - Deputy Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The accuracy of Russian coronavirus tests remains the same despite the emergence of new strains, Russian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko told Sputnik.

"The accuracy of the test systems has not decreased with the emergence of a new strain," Fisenko said.

The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) has created rapid tests capable of detecting the Iota and Lambda coronavirus strains in people, the FMBA chief, Veronika Skvortsova, said on Thursday.

Fisenko said on Friday that the Russian healthcare system is prepared for a possible autumn wave of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and that there are enough hospital beds and medicines in the country.

