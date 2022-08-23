UrduPoint.com

Accusation Of S. Sudanese Diplomat Involved In Rape Must Be Investigated - UN Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Accusation of S. Sudanese Diplomat Involved in Rape Must Be Investigated - UN Spokesperson

The case of a South Sudanese diplomat to the United Nations accused of rape in New York needs to be investigated, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The case of a South Sudanese diplomat to the United Nations accused of rape in New York needs to be investigated, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"I think any alleged rape or sexual assault needs to be fully investigated. This is a particular issue between the member state and the US government, but we'll keep an eye on it," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric pointed out that there has been some early misreporting on the matter and added that the person is not working directly for the United Nations, he added.

The suspect is claimed to be 46-year-old diplomat Charles Oliha who was taken into custody but was released based on having diplomatic immunity, according to reports.

The diplomat allegedly followed his victim to her apartment, despite her rejecting his advances, where he raped her twice, the reports said.

Related Topics

United Nations Immunity New York Government

Recent Stories

Senate body passes ' The Pakistan Medical and Dent ..

Senate body passes ' The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill,2022'

53 seconds ago
 Ministers visit flood control room for update on s ..

Ministers visit flood control room for update on steps to tame hill torrents

54 seconds ago
 Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago
 Shoigu Arrives in Uzbekistan to Take Part in SCO D ..

Shoigu Arrives in Uzbekistan to Take Part in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on W ..

59 seconds ago
 36 criminals including 5 POs held

36 criminals including 5 POs held

23 minutes ago
 US to Announce $3Bln Military Aid for Ukraine on N ..

US to Announce $3Bln Military Aid for Ukraine on Nation's Independence Day - Rep ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.