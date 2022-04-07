Accusations Against Detained Head of Sputnik Meedia Border on Absurdity - Moscow

UrduPoint.com

The accusations against Elena Cherysheva, the head of Sputnik Meedia, who was detained in Estonia, border on absurdity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The accusations against Elena Cherysheva, the head of Sputnik Meedia, who was detained in Estonia, border on absurdity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier it was reported that on April 6, the Estonian intelligence services had detained Cherysheva.

"We consider the grounds voiced by the authorities of this country for the imprisonment of a Russian woman, namely 'violation of international sanctions,' as bordering on absurdity. The accusations of maintaining the portal after the sanctions look ridiculous, although it is well known that since the beginning of March it has been blocked and technically denied access to the media scene," Zakharova said in a statement.

She recalled that Cherysheva had constantly faced severe pressure from the Estonian state for several years.

Administrative and legal pressure that caused the liquidation of the local bureau of the Russian media Sputnik in 2020, and now the Estonian media Sputnik Meedia, Zakharova said.

"We demand from Tallinn the immediate release of the Russian journalist, ensuring her rights and freedoms, as well as ruling out such excesses in the future," Zakharova said.

The Estonian "champions" of freedom of speech have moved from intimidation tactics to "state terror," she added.

"This behavior not only does not fit with Estonia's basic human rights obligations, but also clearly demonstrates the final establishment of this country as a police state, where citizens and foreigners can at any time be persecuted for their beliefs," Zakharova concluded.

