Accusations Against Kiev on Preparing 'Dirty Bomb' Not Baseless - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Information about the preparation of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine was rechecked, this is not a baseless suspicion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have specific information about those institutions in Ukraine, those scientific institutes that have the technology to build that very 'dirty bomb.

' There is information that we rechecked through the appropriate channels, this is not a baseless suspicion ... there is a good reason to believe that such things may be planned," Lavrov told reporters following talks with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.