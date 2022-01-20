Accusations Against Moscow of Possible 'Attack' on Ukraine Bluff - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Accusations against Moscow of a possible "attack" on Ukraine are a bluff, they are trying to provoke Russia, but Moscow will not give in, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said.

"They are using these speculations to influence the position of Russia, nothing more.

It has been said at all levels � we are not going to attack Ukraine, we do not need it. This is propaganda in order to have a good negotiating position before starting real negotiations. I think that this is all a bluff. They accuse Russia of everything, no matter what happens. But we firmly declare in response no, we do not do this," Gavrilov said on the air of RT.

"But there may be provocations from the Ukrainian forces on the border. And we are doing everything possible to prevent them, this has been stated at all levels in Russia," he added.