Accusations Against Russia Of Cyberattacks On Pharma Aim To Tarnish Russian Vaccine - RDIF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Accusations Against Russia of Cyberattacks on Pharma Aim to Tarnish Russian Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Accusations against Russia of hacker attacks on Western pharmaceutical companies are an attempt to tarnish the Russian vaccine, which may become the world's first, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said it was working with the United States and Canada to identify hacker attacks affecting pharmaceutical companies and scientists in several countries. According to the center, Russian intelligence-linked hackers tried to steal data on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine from three countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected these allegations.

"This whole story, I think, is an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Russian vaccine by some of the people who are scared of its success, because Russian vaccine could potentially be the first on the market and it potentially could be the most effective," Dmitriev said in an interview with UK-based Times Radio.

These are typical accusations without any evidence, and the timing of their appearance is noteworthy, just when it was announced that approval for Russian vaccine from regulators was expected in August, he said.

"There is no need to 'steal' anything from Oxford, because AstraZeneca is already in discussions on contract with one of our portfolio companies R-Pharm to produce Oxford vaccines in Russia. So, no stealing is needed, no secrets are needed. Everything is already given to R-Pharm, our portfolio company, will be producing Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines in Russia," Dmitriev said.

