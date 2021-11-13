UrduPoint.com

Accusations Against Russia Of Sending Mercenaries To Mali Groundless - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Accusations Against Russia of Sending Mercenaries to Mali Groundless - Lavrov

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The accusations against Russia of sending mercenaries to Mali are groundless, Moscow explained to its French colleagues what cooperation it has with Mali in the military sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We explained the situation with the accusations made against Russia on a regular basis that we encourage some kind of contacts between the leadership of Mali and a Russian private military company, showed the groundlessness of such allegations. We emphasized that, through interstate cooperation, we provide military-technical assistance to Mali and help with the organization of the work of the security services and the Malian army," he told reporters following the Russian-French talks in the "2+2" format (foreign and defense ministers).

"As for private military companies, we cited facts that indicate that, firstly, this phenomenon was not born in Russia, but was born in the West, and we listed examples of the functioning of this kind of private military companies that originate from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, there are many such examples," he added.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia France Company Mali United Kingdom United States From

Recent Stories

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

26 minutes ago
 Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, U ..

Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, Unicef warns

26 minutes ago
 MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcili ..

MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcilities, new MS notified

30 minutes ago
 UK turns pessimistic as COP26 climax nears

UK turns pessimistic as COP26 climax nears

30 minutes ago
 Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation ..

Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation fears

30 minutes ago
 WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week ..

WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week Marked Highest Weekly Rise Sin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.