Accusations Against Russia Over Military Drills Absurd - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 08:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Accusations against Moscow over military drills are absurd, and Russia is ready to answer all questions, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

"Despite the absurdity of the accusations against us, we have never tried to avoid explaining the essence of measures to strengthen the joint defense of the Union State.

Once again I repeat, we have nothing to hide. We act openly, we act transparently, we are ready to answer questions," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Moscow calls on the West to be constructive.

The spokeswoman also said that Russia conducts drills as many weapons arrive in Ukraine and in the region, adding that the consequences of such steps are unpredictable.

